“Polaroid” Horror Short Developed For Big Screen

After snapping up the American rights to Polaroid – a 14-minute horror short from Norwegian director Lars Klevberg, Dimension Films has wasted no time in putting the project into active production.

Principal photography is already underway in Nova Scotia on a full-length feature, which stars Kathryn Scott, The X-Files’ Mitch Pileggi and Keenan Tracy, among others.

The original short, which won the Best Short and Best Cinematography awards at the Los Angeles Horror competition back in 2015, concerns two women who discover a polaroid camera with a terrifying past.

The short was produced by Peter Lokke and John Hagen with Klevberg at El Dorado Films. Dimension acquired the movie rights and asked Klevberg to direct and produce the American version. Lokke and Hagen are also serving as producers.

Screenwriter Blair Butler has transformed the two women into a high school outcast who acquires the camera. Shortly thereafter, kids, unfortunate enough to have their photos taken by the device, start turning up dead.

The film is to be produced by Roy Lee and Chris Bender, who launched the The Ring and The Grudge franchises. At last year’s American Film Market, Lee hinted that Polaroid could mark the start of a brand-new horror series.

As of this writing, Polaroid is currently slated for an August 25 Stateside release.

