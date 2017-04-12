Quentin Tarantino May Venture Into The Final Frontier

Tarantino and produce/director JJ Abrams, according to an exclusive report from Deadline, are developing a new Star Trek movie at Paramount. Abrams first rebooted the iconic franchise – created by Gene Roddenberry – in 2009 when he produced and directed a new version of Star Trek. Four years later, he directed the sequel Star Trek into Darkness, while Justin Lin took the directorial reins for Star Trek Beyond, the most recent title in the new series.

Tarantino, according to the publication, has pitched an idea to Abrams, who, in turn, has assembled a writing team to put the idea into motion. Deadline also reports that the movie could receive an R rating – something that would undoubtedly send the Trek franchise into a brand new direction. To date, every Star Trek movie has been rated PG-13.

Tarantino, known to be a lifelong fan of the franchise, could even direct the movie. Abrams, meanwhile, would produce.

While he directed episodes of ER and CSI, Tarantino has never taken on an existing franchise – he has typically insisted on writing and directing his own material. It would be incredibly mind blowing to see what Tarantino – helmer of titles such as The Hateful 8, Django Unchained and Kill Bill – does with the Trek universe. It would also be very interesting to see what the outspoken hardcore Trek fans think of such a move.

Obviously, these are very early days of the potential project – so there’s absolutely no news about storyline or characters. But we’ll keep you updated as developments unfold.

In the meantime, both Tarantino and Abrams are keeping nice and busy on other projects. Tarantino is prepping his ninth movie, which will be set against the backdrop of the 1969 murders committed by the Charles Manson family. The film’s release date – August 9, 2019 – will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the killings. According to the rumor mill, Margot Robbie is being considered for the role of Sharon Tate, the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski, who was butchered to death by the Manson clan.

Abrams, meanwhile, is in pre-production on Star Wars: Episode 1X. Slated for a December 2019 release, the film is scripted by Abrams and Chris Terrio – who won an Oscar for scripting Ben Affleck’s Argo, and who has also written the upcoming Justice League and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

