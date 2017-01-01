Rodriguez To Escape From New York

Robert Rodriguez is currently in talks to helm the remake of John Carpenter’s Escape from New York.

20th Century Fox hopes the new version of the ‘80s classic, in which New York City has been transformed into a federal maximum security prison, will launch a brand-new Planet of the Apes type franchise.

Script writer Neil Cross, who came up with countless criminal cases for TV’s Luther to solve, has hammered out the new version, but there’s no word on what, if any, changes have been made to the overall storyline. Carpenter, who co-wrote the original title, is on board as executive producer.

The project – to be produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Co – is slated to enter production later this year.

Released in 1981, Escape from New York starred Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken, a former soldier who is reluctantly dragged back into action when a plane carrying President of the United States goes down in New York. It’s Plissken’s job to battle the inmates of the former Big Apple and rescue the Commander in Chief.

Carpenter and Russell reteamed for 1996’s Escape from LA.

No word yet on who will play Snake.

Rodriguez’s next massive release is the highly-anticipated Alita: Battle Angel, starring Rosa Salazar, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez and Christoph Waltz, concerning a female cyborg which is rescued from a scrap heap by a scientist. Targeted for a July 2018 release, that project, based on a best-selling manga, is produced by James Cameron.

Posted: 3/27/17