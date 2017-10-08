Buy quality wall Clocks click: http://www.wall-clockstore.com/  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | omega wall clock  | wall clock flipkart  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clock digital  | Best wall clocks for slae.|   |
“Salt” Director Leads “Devil’s Brigade”

The true story of Davie Berman – the only Jewish member of the Luciano mob – who helped turn the tide against the Germans in Italy, is to be told in the WW11 thriller The Devil’s Brigade.

Philip Noyce will be directing the film, which is slated to start shooting in France later this year. Casting is currently underway.

Berman organized a team of Costra Nostra to work with the Americans in expelling the Germans from Italy.  As a result, he returned home a dedicated hero.

Foresight Unlimited, an indie production, distribution and sales company, will be selling the pic on the international front. Moshe Diamant, responsible for titles such as Universal Soldier, Day of Reckoning, Timecop and The Black Dahlia, is producing.

Noyce is no stranger to the action genre.  He most recently helmed Above Suspicion – in which an FBI agent has an affair with the local woman of an Appalachian town – and is co- executive producing TV’s upcoming medical drama The Resident.

His previous directorial credits include Salt, A Clear and Present Danger, Patriot Games and The Bone Collector.

 

Posted: 8/10/17

