Sony To Unleash Monsters

A ten-year-old girl who loves horror movies is at the centre of Emil Ferris’ My Favorite Thing is Monsters – a graphic novel which has been grabbed up by Sony Pictures for big screen adaptation.

After being released to highly critical acclaim in February, the title became the focus of a massive bidding war between studios, and Sony won.

Set in 1960s Chicago, the story concerns 10-year-old Karen Reyes, a social outcast who spends her days watching monster pics and visiting Anka Silverberg, the upstairs neighbor, who is also a Holocaust survivor.

When Anka is suddenly murdered, Karen turns into a detective. That’s when past and present converge, and the story flashes back to Anka’s life in Nazi Germany.

The story is filled with monsters both real and imagined. Born of Irish, Mexican and Cherokee ancestry, Karen, whose brother Deeze, is facing the very real prospect of the Vietnam draft, imagines that she is a werewolf girl complete with razor sharp fangs protruding from her lower jaw.

The story unfolds via Karen’s sketchbook, which is filled with sketches highly influenced by the B-monster movies of the period.

My Favorite Thing is Monsters, published by Fantagraphics Press, is Ferris’ first graphic novel, but she is no stranger to the world of art – thanks to an MFA from the Art Institute of Chicago.

The movie will be produced by Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant, while Palak Patel will oversee the project for Columbia Pictures. No director is attached at this time.

Posted: 3/31/17