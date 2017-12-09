Buy quality wall Clocks click: http://www.wall-clockstore.com/  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | omega wall clock  | wall clock flipkart  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clock digital  | Best wall clocks for slae.|   |
Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Team Up For “Black Klansman”

 

Spike Lee, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is teaming up with Jordan Peele, the director of the horror hit Get Out, for Black Klansman – the true story of an African American cop who infiltrated the KKK back in 1978.

The project is based on a book by Ron Stallworth – a Colorado detective who interacted with the notorious white supremacist hate group when he answered their newspaper ad seeking new members.  By pretending to be a white supremacist over the phone, he gained membership, and eventually headed up their local chapter.  Whenever an in-person meeting was required, Stallworth sent a white colleague in his place.

By gaining the organization’s trust, Stallworth successfully sabotaged several cross burnings and other activities.

John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington, is currently in talks to star in the thriller.

Lee, the helmer of titles such as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X and The Summer of Sam, will direct.  Peele, meanwhile, will produce alongside Blumhouse Productions.

Both filmmakers are also busy on other projects.  Peele is teaming up with JJ Abrams and Warner Bros TV to produce Lovecraft Country – a horror anthology series – for HBO.  Lee is directing half hour instalments of Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It – a remake of his 1986 film of the same name

 

Posted: 9-12-17

