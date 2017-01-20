US Release Date: 1/20/17

An insane church lady, an obsessive control freak and a nine-year old child, named Ledwig, are among the 23 separate personalities exhibited by the psychotic Kevin (James McAvoy) in Split – the latest title from director M. Night Shyamalan.

The movie comes after the success of Shymalan’s The Visit – in which two children visit their grandparents and realise that something is seriously wrong – which was released last year. That title – made for $5,000 – churned up nearly $100 million at the worldwide box office.

“I want to make something new with every single film by doing something that nobody’s ever done,” Shyamalan says. “That’s exciting for me, and it’s also dangerous and problematic, especially when selling it to the world.”

The filmmaker has long been interested in Dissociative Identity Disorder – also known as Multiple Personality Disorder – which results in two or more split personalities within the same person.

“I’m taking something you believe and pushing it into the fantastic realm. I wondered what would happen if, in Dissociative Identity Disorder, each individual personality believes they are who they are, 100 percent. If one personality believes they have diabetes or high cholesterol, can their body chemically change to that belief system? And what if one personality believed it had supernatural powers? What would that look like?”

From the very beginning, Shyamalan knew that McAvoy – most recently seen in X-Men: Apocalypse – was the perfect choice to play Kevin.

“This is the most complex character I’ve ever written. I was thinking, ‘Does he understand what I’m asking him to do in this piece?’ And he did. I’ve never worked with an actor so fearless.”

McAvoy picked up the script and, thanks to storyline’s plot twists, constantly felt that he was confronted with something fresh, invigorating and mind blowing.

“I read the first 10 pages and thought, ‘Wow, what is this?’ Then I read the next 10 pages and thought, ‘What is that?’” he says. “That’s the joy of what Night does so well. He keeps an audience on their toes trying to figure out what the film is. Are we watching a thriller, a psychological drama, horror, sci-fi or something supernatural? And this film is all of those genres.”

Casey (Anya Taylor – Joy), Claire (Hayley Lu Richardson) and Marcia (Jessica Sula) are the teenagers who, after being kidnapped by Kevin and held captive in his creepy subterranean cell, play a major role in invoking Kevin’s 24th personality – something which brings a supernatural angle to the whole equation.

“{Casey} is tough because she had to survive experiences no one should go through,” says Taylor-Joy, “but that background gave her the exceptional ability to break down problems by seeing the situation as it is, not how she wants it to be.”

The actress loved Night’s directorial way of doing things – especially during a scene where her character goes head to head with Kevin.

“I’ve learned there’s such a thing as generalized fear, panic or despair, and these feelings can’t be generalized— they must be specific to the character,” she says. “In a scene where I’m acting overwhelmed or terrified, Night would say, ‘I don’t know who that was, but that wasn’t Casey.’ And he’s always right.”

Right from the get-go, meanwhile, Night and McAvoy made sure that each personality had its own voice and presence.

“You hope the audience will buy you as one character,” McAvoy explains. “Then you need them to buy you as this next persona and make that transition interesting without alienating viewers.”

“James is Scottish, but most of his career he has performed with an American or British accent,” says Shyamalan. “I rifled through his encyclopaedia of accents, and would throw out an idea like, ‘How about Hedwig has a lisp?’ And James was just brilliant at adapting. He’d finish a scene and the crew would break into applause because we knew we were watching something extraordinary.”

