St. Vincent Will Direct Female Version of “Dorian Gray”

Lionsgate is currently developing a new version of Oscar Wilde’s 19th century tale, The Picture of Dorian Gray.



But this project brings a new twist to the tale of a man who remains young while his portrait ages.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the title character will be a woman. Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clarke, will direct.

Her new movie project will be scripted by David Birke, the screenwriter responsible for the upcoming Slender Man – a story about a supernatural character who stalks and abducts children.

One of the earliest versions of Wilde’s tale was released in 1917, while Oliver Parker directed 2009’s Dorian Gray, the most recent adaptation.

Clarke’s fourth album, called St. Vincent, made its debut in early 2014, and won a Grammy for Best Alternative Album. It was also named Album of the Year by Entertainment Weekly, NME and Slant Magazine, while Time magazine named it second best album of the year.

St. Vincent’s directorial debut – a short film for the female driven horror anthology XX – premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The short revolves around a housewife who wants to give her young daughter a birthday party to remember, and is co-written and scored by the musician.

Posted: 8/18/17