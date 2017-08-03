“Star Trek Discovery” Has Its Captain

Jason Isaacs is venturing into the Final Frontier.

The actor, says The Hollywood Reporter, is beaming aboard CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery

as captain of the titular starship.

Consisting of thirteen episodes, the show will introduce new characters and explore contemporary themes – something that has been a solid staple of the iconic franchise since Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock first reported for duty in the original Star Trek series back in 1966.

The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green is starring as the lead lieutenant commander, James Frain becomes Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh is Captain of the starship Shenzou.

Other cast members include Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones and Terry Serpico.

Star Trek: Discovery

has experienced a rough time getting off the ground. The show was originally set to debut in January, and was then pushed back to May. Following a second delay, Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS Corp, has said the series will now debut late summer or fall.

Also, showrunner Bryan Fuller exited the project late last year, paving the way for collaborators Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harbarts to take over the reins. However, Fuller has written the first two episodes.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Fuller and Rod Roddenberry are among the show’s exec producers.

Isaacs has previously been seen in Netflix’s The OA, the Harry Potter movies and Death of a Stain.

Posted: 3/8/17