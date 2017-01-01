“Starsky and Hutch” Up For Reboot

There seems to be no end to reboots of old TV shows.

Amid pending revivals of Dynasty, Will and Grace, The Munsters and Tales from The Crypt, Sony Pictures Television may bring back Starsky and Hutch.

James Gunn, who scripted Guardians of the Galaxy, will be writing the show alongside his brother, Brian and cousin, Mark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three writers will also serve as executive producers alongside Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty – Moritz’s Original Film label.

To date, however, no script has been written, but Sony has pitched the idea to TV networks, cable outlets and streaming services.

For those too young to remember the original show, which aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul played David Starsky and Ken Hutchinson – two detectives who never failed to nail the villain of the week. In their ongoing battle against the bad guys, they frequently went against the orders of their superior, Captain Dobey (Bernie Hamilton), and received information from Huggy Bear (Antonio Fargas) – their street snitch.

William Blinn created the series, which was produced by Spelling Goldberg Productions.

In 2004, Warner Bros released a big screen version, directed by Todd Phillips, starring Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller. Both Glaser and Soul made cameo appearances.

Posted: 8/25/17