“New Mutants” Director Takes on “The Talisman”

Stephen King remains a hot name in Hollywood.

It has raked up more than $600 million at the worldwide box office – a figure which has made it the highest grossing horror movie of all time – and Mr. Mercedes has been picked up for a second season. Also, Hulu’s Castle Rock, produced by JJ Abrams, is well into production.

Now, Variety brings word that Josh Boone, director of upcoming New Mutants, as well as 2014’s The Fault in our Stars, is penning an adaptation of The Talisman – a 1984 fantasy novel written by King and Peter Straub. The title, according to the publication, is going the movie route after initially being envisioned as a TV series.

The novel concerns Jack Sawyer, a 12-year-old boy who walks from New Hampshire’s seaboard to the California coast in search of a talisman capable of saving his dying mother. As the journey unfolds, Jack finds himself in The Territories, a parallel universe filled with alternate versions of people, known as twinners, from his own universe. It turns out that the Territories’ queen, who happens to be the twinner of Jack’s mother, is also dying.

Frank Marshall, who shepherded titles such as Assassin’s Creed, Jason Bourne, Jurassic World and War Horse to the screen, will produce.

Boone, who may direct The Talisman, knows a thing or two about King’s universe. He is also slated to adapt the author’s Revival, which is currently in development, a story about a preacher who, after losing his wife and child in an accident, becomes obsessed with electrical current as a power for healing.

The filmmaker is also attached to helm King’s The Stand, but that project is currently on hold.

Posted: 10/13/17