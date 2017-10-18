Steve Niles’ and Bernie Wrightson’s “Frankenstein, Alive, Alive” Returns

The final works of comic book artist Bernie Wrightson – who died earlier this year – will be seen when IDW releases the fourth and final issue of its Frankenstein, Alive, Alive in January 2018.

With veteran comic writer Steve Niles providing the text, the project was Wrightson’s return to a universe he visited back in 1983 while drawing around fifty pen and ink images for Marvel’s edition of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Many fans believe this title to be one of his greatest achievements.

Before his death, Wrightson worked on the upcoming issue of Frankenstein, Alive, Alive but it was Kelley Jones, artist on Batman and The Sandman, who put the finishing touches to Wrightson’s contributions.

“When Bernie realized he wouldn’t be able to complete the series we began discussing his options, and his first choice was to have Kelley jump in,” said Liz Wrightson – Bernie’s wife. “Bernie felt that Kelley’s style would mesh with his own seamlessly, and it was important to him that the arc be finished and that all four issues form a visually coherent whole. He’d have been so gratified to see this issue published at last.”

A special three-in-one edition, which collects the first three issues, will be available two weeks prior to the release of issue four. Watch out for Frankenstein, Alive, Alive Trio.

“Finishing Bernie’s work is like having a last, wonderful conversation with him,” added Jones. “Thank God it will be about Frankenstein, something we both love so much.”

Wrightson is considered an icon within the world of comic art – especially when it comes to horror titles. In 1971, he created Swamp Thing, a monster who protects his resident swamp from villains of all shapes and sizes, alongside writer Len Wein for DC Comics. Later, he joined Warren Publishing, the company responsible for horror comics Creepy and Eerie, as well as Famous Monsters of Filmland.

His most recent works include Dead She Said, The Ghoul and Don Macabre.

Meanwhile, Niles, one of the writers responsible for bringing horror comics back into the limelight, has written IDW’s vampire hit 30 Days of Night, as well as Criminal Macabre, Remains and Breath of Bones, among many other titles. In 2007, 30 Days of Night was made into a feature film starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa George and Ben Foster.

