“Stranger Things” Veteran Developing Ghost Series

For his next project, the exec producer of Netflix’s Stranger Things is staying on supernatural turf.

Shaun Levy, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is hooking up with The CW network to hammer out Epiphany, a haunted house tale which apparently combines Agatha Christie with Stanley Kubrick.

The project, which has received a script commitment, brings together a band of gifted strangers to crack a weird code buried within the walls of a mansion. Fellow Stranger Things alum Spenser Cohen, who has written the upcoming alien invasion pic Extinction, is penning the script and exec produces alongside Levy and his label 21 Laps.

Also, exec producing is Lee Toland Krueger, one of the heavy hitters involved with SyFy’s Deadly Class, who will direct the pilot if things move beyond the development stage.

With a cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things – created by The Duffer Brothers – premiered in July 2016, and later received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. It also grabbed up eighteen nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Out of those nominations, it scored five wins.

Set during the 1980s, the series – credited with being a homage to ‘80s horror and sci-fi – unfolds in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. When a young boy goes missing, a series of supernatural events plague Hawkins, while weird experiments unfold at a nearby secret government facility.

Season 2 is set to debut on October 27.

Posted: 10-24-17