Sylvester Stallone Writing & Directing “Creed 2”

According to Deadline, Stallone has been writing the script, but the star recently confirmed his extended involvement on Instagram.

“Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in Creed 2 next year … One more Round !”

No storyline has been firmed up at this time, but the publication reports that it may concern a match between Adonis Johnson (Jordan) and the son of Ivan Drago – the Russian champion boxer who killed Adonis’ father, Apollo Creed, in 1985’s Rocky 1V.

2015’s Creed, in which an ageing Rocky Balboa becomes Adonis’ trainer and mentor, pumped fresh blood into the Rocky franchise. Stallone won a Golden Globe for his role as the iconic champion, and was also nominated for Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role for the 2016 Academy Awards.

Posted: 10/10/17