“T2” Star Robert Patrick Is Brutal Killer In New Thriller

Last Rampage, Dwight Little’s crime thriller starring, Robert Patrick and Chris Browning, recalls a murder spree which unfolded in America’s south-eastern desert during the summer of 1978.

In late July of that year, convicted murderers Gary Gene Tison and Randy Greenawalt – assisted by Tison’s three sons, Donny, Ricky and Ray – successfully escaped from Arizona State Prison.

Once free, the two men, still accompanied by the teenagers, shot to death an entire family, and murdered a young couple before stealing their van.

Eventually, Donny was killed in police gunfire, while Ricky, Ray and Randy were captured. Gary, refusing to be taken alive, escaped into the desert and soon died from exposure and dehydration.

Produced by Epic Pictures Group, Little’s telling of the story – starring Patrick as Gary Tison, Browning as Greenawalt and Heather Graham as Tison’s wife – is based on James W. Clarke’s best-selling novel, Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison. Alvaro Rodriguez, whose writing credits include Machete and From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series, wrote the script alongside Jason Rosenblatt.



The story was previously told in A Killer in the Family – Richard T. Heffron’s 1983 TV movie – starring Robert Mitchum as Tison, Stuart Margolin as Greenawalt and a young James Spader as Donny Tison.

Little most recently directed episodes of TV’s Bones and From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series.

Last Rampage is released on September 27.

