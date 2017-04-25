Taissa Farmiga To Enter Big Sister’s “Conjuring” Universe

Looks like there’s some family blood pouring into The Nun – a spin off from The Conjuring 2.

According to Deadline, Taissa Farmiga – the younger sister of the Conjuring movies’ Vera Farmiga – will play the nun.

Her co-star in Corin Hardy’s movie is Demián Bichir – Oscar nominee for 2011’s A Better Life – who plays a priest assigned to investigate the death of a nun in Rome.

The project – to bow in cinemas on July 13, 2018 – is being developed and overseen by James Wan – director of Conjuring 2 and its predecessor – who is currently gearing up to to helm the ambitious Aquaman.

Interestingly enough, it was not Wan’s original intention to place a nun into the world of The Conjuring 2. The filmmaker originally wanted a demonic entity with horns, but the nun began haunting his mind very late into production. He pitched the idea to New Line execs, they loved it and certain scenes, incorporating the nun, were re-shot.

Wan’s second Conjuring chapter sees paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Farmiga) visit London to save a mother and her children from the evil entity which is terrorising the family home.

The Nun is the latest Conjuring spin off. Annabelle, a demon possessed doll, which made its debut in the first Conjuring film, hit theatres in 2014 and grossed up more than £250 million worldwide. David F. Sandberg’s sequel – entitled Annabelle: Creation – is released on August 18.

Taissa, recently seen in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply and Valley of Violence, is currently filming Elizabeth Chomko’s What They Had, which stars Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon. The story follows a young daughter who travels back to her hometown after her mother, a victim of Alzheimer’s, suddenly wanders into a blizzard.

Updated: 4/25/17

Originally Posted: 4/12/17