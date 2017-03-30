Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick Joins New Horror Series

Robert Patrick is joining Lore – Amazon’s new series about things that go bump in the night.

There’s no details on his character at this time, but we’ll keep you updated as this latest terror universe takes shape.

Gale Anne Hurd, who gave walking corpses new flesh and blood in AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will co-produce the show.

Created by Alan Manhke, Lore originally started as a podcast, and uses eyewitness accounts, historical events and documented tales to spin stories of vampires, werewolves, zombies and other iconic staples of the horror genre. The hour-long visual version of the series will take a similar approach using narration and cinematically shot scenes, among other techniques.

The series – produced by Propagate Content and Valhalla Entertainment – is currently set to debut next year. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Brett Patrick Jenkins and Manhke are exec producing.

Patrick is, of course, best known as the shape shifting T-1000, the Terminator sent from the future to kill Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

More recently, he has made his mark as Gabe Gallo, an agent of Homeland Security, who heads up a team of geeks charged with saving the world in Scorpion.

