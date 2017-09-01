“The Night Manager” Wins Big At Golden Globes

The Night Manager, the BBC’s hit thriller, grabbed up 3 awards at The Golden Globes.

Tom Hiddelston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman all won the awards for their performances in the adaptation of John Le Carre’s thriller novel of the same name.

Adapted by David Farr, The Night Manager concerns Jonathan Pine – the manager of a Cairo hotel and former soldier – who is suddenly enlisted– courtesy of British intelligence – to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) – an international arms dealer suspected of carrying out criminal activities. He must also keep his new mission secret from his girlfriend and colleagues.

Hiddleston – who won Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series – beat Coutney B. Vance, who was nominated for his portrayal of defence attorney Johnny Cochran in The People Vs. OJ Simpson. The Brit actor lost to Vance in last year’s Emmy Awards.

Also in the running were The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed and John Turturro, who played an accused murderer and an attorney – suffering from severe excema – respectively.

Brian Cranston was also nominated for his portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson in HBO’s All the Way – a drama which examines Johnson’s first year in the White House.

Posted: 1/9/17