“Underworld” Bites Into New Phase

Underworld, the vampire franchise which spawned five feature films, is taking a sharp bite into the TV medium.

Deadline has revealed that Len Wiseman and his company Sketch Films are developing an Underworld TV series.

Wiseman, in an interview with the publication, has said that the TV series will be a departure from the movies. Right now, there’s not too much more info about the vampire vs werewolf franchise’s pending transition to the small screen. Also, no word yet on whether Kate Beckinsale – who has starred in all five Underworld movies – will be involved with the TV series.

Underworld: Blood Wars, the latest instalment in the franchise, was released earlier this year. Directed by Anna Foerster, the story follows the attempts of vampire Selene (Beckinsale) to end the long standing battle between blood drinkers and werewolves.

Wiseman, who helmed the first and second Underworld chapters, will produce the TV series alongside Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid. Meanwhile, the TV division of Sony Pictures – which also produced the movies – is involved with the new project.

Aside from the Underworld universe, Wiseman is gearing up to helm Die Hard 6 – a sequel and prequel to the previous films in tbe franchise.

Bruce Willis is back as Detective John McLane during present day scenes. Meanwhile, moments involving McLane as a patrol cop in ’70s New York will require a younger actor. Casting for that role is currently underway.

Posted: 9/25/17