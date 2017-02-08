Buy quality wall Clocks click: http://www.wall-clockstore.com/  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | rolex wall clock  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | omega wall clock  | wall clock flipkart  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | wall clocks  | rolex submariner  | wall clock digital  | Best wall clocks for slae.|   |
Vin Diesel To Reboot “Miami Vice”

Vin Diesel is getting fast and furious with a hit ’80s TV show.

The actor’s production company, One Race Television, is teaming up with NBC and Chris Morgan – producer of the The Fast and the Furious franchise, to produce a new version of Miami Vice – one of the network’s most popular shows.

According to Variety, no exec producers are currently attached to the project, but Peter Macmanus – who has written episodes of TV’s Satisfaction – is on board to write the script.

The reboot will kick off Diesel’s special multi-year deal with Universal Television, which includes a serialised version of his sci-fi movie franchise, Riddick.

Miami Vice, which ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1989, starred Don Johnson as Sonny Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Rico Tubbs – two sharp dressed detectives who took on Miami’s criminal underworld.

Edward James Olmos, among others, also starred in the series, while guest stars included Gene Simmons, Viggo Mortensen and Pam Grier.

In 2006, Michael Mann, the show’s exec producer, directed a big screen adaptation starring Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris and Ciarán Hinds

 

Posted: 8-2-17

