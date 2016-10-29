2 Major Characters Die in “Walking Dead” Season 7 Premier

Warning ! The following article contains spoilers. Do not read until you have seen The Walking Dead’s season 7 opener, The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead received a double dose of primal brutality during the recent premier of the show’s seventh season.

New villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who had practically the show’s entire ensemble kneeling before him, put his baseball bat, named Lucille, to use when he relentlessly pounded the heads of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) – two of the show’s major characters – into bloody oblivion. Abraham, after receiving the first hit from Lucille, told Negan to “suck my nuts,” while Glenn, with blood streaming down his face and one eye practically popping out of his head, turned to Maggie (Lauren Cohan), his pregnant wife, and said:

“Maggie, I will find you.”

Speaking during a special segment of the talk show The Talking Dead, which was broadcast from Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery in front of a live audience of more than 2000 fans, Yuen said Glenn’s death fit the character.

“I think Glenn died in a very Glenn way,” said Yeun, who was also accompanied on stage by fellow cast members Andrew Lincoln, Cohan, Danai Gurira and Cudlitz, among others, as well as series creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Scott Gimpel. “That’s what my wife Jo said, ‘he died in a such Glenn way,’ which is perfect. Still not thinking about himself. I think it’s appropriate that he ends there and it’s also appropriate that he puts those words out as a final ‘look out for each other.”‘

Glenn’s sudden death faithfully follows the graphic novel series upon which the show is based. After seeing his character’s demise depicted in the comic medium, Yeun immediately knew that he didn’t want the death to go to anyone else in the ensemble.

“It’s such a gnarly thing to say but sincerely living that out was very wild,” Yuen told the audience. “But at the same time that moment happening and being realized on television in a different medium and to do it the way that we did it I think is brave and at the same time super affecting. For me that was motivation to be like ‘Yeah that sounds great.’”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, Cudlitz said the entire cast lied about not knowing which characters would meet Lucille during the premier.

“We filmed the scene about a year ago. It was the last episode of last year. We finished just before Thanksgiving. We’ve been sitting with it for a year now. We were able to spread the rumor that not even the cast knew what was going to happen. We said we filmed every cast [death] scene just in case and were redoing contacts. All that was a lie. It allowed us not to defend or hide who was dead for five months, which was great.”

Cudlitz also warned that no Walking Dead character is safe from Lucille.

“After [Negan’s first kills], if you’re in any situation where you think you’re safe — even if you’re Michonne, Daryl, Carl or Rick — there’s no safety in the show right now.’

