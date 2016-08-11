“Walking Dead” Producers To Remake “An American Werewolf in London”

Werewolves have taken a massive bite into one Hollywood family.

Approximately 35 years after John Landis unleashed An American Werewolf in London, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that his son, Max Landis, is on track to helm a remake of the iconic classic.

The project, which is at Universal Pictures, is to be produced by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman and David Albert via their company Skybound Entertainment.

The publication reports that John Landis and Anthony Waller – the director of 1997’s An American Werewolf in Paris – have ironed out a deal with the studio on the remake rights. Max will also serve as the project’s screenwriter.

In Landis’ original classic, two American students, played by David Naughton and Griffen Dunne, are savagely attacked by a strange creature while hiking through the English countryside. Following the attack, a surviving Naughton – following visits from his freshly dead travel buddy – transforms into a werewolf and starts slaughtering London locals.

Rick Baker – the special effects make up effects designer and creator – who would later apply his skills to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Gorillas in The Mist, Men in Black and many other titles – won an Oscar for transforming Naughton into a werewolf.

Max Landis is currently a writer and producer on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, seen on BBC America, concerning the “holistic” detective of the title (Samuel Barnett) and his assistant (Elijah Wood). Also on Landis’ credit slate is Syfy’s Channel Zero – a horror anthology series based on the popular Creepypasta – terror stories and images that have been copied and pasted around the internet.

