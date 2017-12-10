“Winchester,” CBS Films’ Haunted House Movie About Sarah Winchester, Heiress Of The Fortune Amassed By The Winchester Firearms Company, Is getting Its Release Date Bumped Up

Comingsoon.com reports that the pic, which stars Helen Mirren as Winchester, will now hit theatres on February 3 – more than two weeks ahead of its original debut. That puts the pic in competion with Cloverfield 2017 and A Fantastic Woman.

In the spook pic, based on a true story, Mirren’s Winchester is convinced that she haunted by the spirits of those killed by the famous Winchester Repeating Rifle.

Following the sudden deaths of her husband and child, Sarah, after consulting with a medium, orders the construction of a massive mansion designed to protect her from evil spirits. The psychic warns Sarah that she will die if construction ever stops.

Built 24/7 over the course of many decades, the resulting structure, located in San Jose, California, spans seven storeys and comprises of more than one hundred and sixty rooms. Today, it remains a major tourist attraction.

Jason Clarke plays a doctor who visits the mansion – in a move to determine whether Sarah is crackers – and discovers that her claims actually harbour some truth. Sarah Snook, meanwhile, portrays Sarah Winchester’s niece.

Behind the camera, Michael and Peter Spiering – helmers of Predestination, Daybreakers and Undead – are in the director’s chairs, while Tim McGahan and Brett Tomberlin are producing.

Posted: 10/12/17