“X-Files” To Return

Seems that FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are still searching for the truth. It’s out there somewhere.

In the wake of last year’s hugely popular X-Files encore, which comprised of six episodes, Fox is keeping them busy in their quest for aliens, spaceships and conspiracies.



An eleventh season of The X-Files, this time comprising of ten episodes, will start shooting this summer. Premier date is set for the 2017 to 2018 season.



Stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will, of course, return as Mulder and Scully.



Also on board is show creator Chris Carter, who will exec produce what Fox is describing as an “event series.”



“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows, said Fox Broadcasting president David Madden. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”



The original show ran from 1993 to 2003, and spawned two feature films – The X-Files (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008). Recently, it was announced that Anderson and Duchovny would be reprising their roles and milder and Scully for The X-Files: Cold Cases – an audio production from Audible Original – a company that produces audio books.



Based on a series of graphic novels by Joe Harris the audio adventures – set between I Want to Believe and last year’s revival – explore the events that pulled Mulder and Scully out of retirement.



Posted: 4/21/17